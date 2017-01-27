Students slam Chancellor's consideration of background checks
Student leaders at UW-Madison slam Chancellor Rebecca Blank's consideration of criminal background checks, as Blank responds to the campus presence of a student with federal, felony convictions for setting fire to African-American churches. "I think adding a box to an application is only going to serve really negative purposes," Student Coalition for Progress' Kat Kerwin says.
