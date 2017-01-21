Stop the Stollies Campaign Shows Teens that Grand Theft Auto is No Game
Over the past few years Milwaukee teens have taken playing Grand Theft Auto the video game to pass the time to the next level by jumping behind the wheel themselves. The adrenaline rush of a high-speed chase through side streets could make for a great action movie, but most likely end catastrophic with an unlicensed teen behind the wheel of a stolen car, otherwise known as a stollie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
