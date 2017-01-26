Stamford resident Frank Biancuzzo has...

Stamford resident Frank Biancuzzo has been promoted to executive vice president at Hearst Television.

Frank C. Biancuzzo, most recently a senior vice president at Hearst Television and a Stamford resident, has been promoted to executive vice president. Biancuzzo will continue to share responsibility for management oversight of most of the company's portfolio of 30 television stations and two radio stations with Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb .

