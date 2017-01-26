Stamford resident Frank Biancuzzo has been promoted to executive vice president at Hearst Televis...
Frank C. Biancuzzo, most recently a senior vice president at Hearst Television and a Stamford resident, has been promoted to executive vice president. Biancuzzo will continue to share responsibility for management oversight of most of the company's portfolio of 30 television stations and two radio stations with Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|38 min
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|2 hr
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Sat
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|Sat
|Gruesome
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Sat
|Gruesome
|3
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC