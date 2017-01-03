'Speaking American,' 'How to Speak Midwestern' capture how we talk
Hailing from the Galapagos of American speech, i.e., Pittsburgh, where cultural and geographic isolation allowed such mutations as yins and redd up to flourish, I enjoy hearing variety in the way people talk. Even in the relative homogeneity of a Midwestern newsroom, subtle differences in accents emanate from the Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota natives who work here - not to mention the novelty delivered by a few East Coast outliers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|2 hr
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|20 hr
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Tue
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Mon
|Next
|1
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC