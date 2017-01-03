'Speaking American,' 'How to Speak Mi...

'Speaking American,' 'How to Speak Midwestern' capture how we talk

Hailing from the Galapagos of American speech, i.e., Pittsburgh, where cultural and geographic isolation allowed such mutations as yins and redd up to flourish, I enjoy hearing variety in the way people talk. Even in the relative homogeneity of a Midwestern newsroom, subtle differences in accents emanate from the Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota natives who work here - not to mention the novelty delivered by a few East Coast outliers.

