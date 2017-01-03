Soulstice Theatre closing would elimi...

Soulstice Theatre closing would eliminate opportunities for young actors

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

There has been no formal announcement yet, but it appears as if another theater company that provides work for young actors and directors in Milwaukee, is about to fold its tent. Soulstice Theatre, founded over a decade ago in a tiny corner of an out-of-the-way building in St. Francis, has apparently cancelled its 2017 season amid discussions at the board level about whether it can conceivably continue to produce plays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism 1 hr Deispicable 4
News US life expectancy falls 15 hr Next 9
Attempted Carjacking Mon Next 1
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Dec 30 TRUMP a PUPPET 29
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Dec 29 debbyasaus 17
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... Dec 27 NextDetroit 3
Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec 25 Jerard 19
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,115

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC