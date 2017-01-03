Soulstice Theatre closing would eliminate opportunities for young actors

There has been no formal announcement yet, but it appears as if another theater company that provides work for young actors and directors in Milwaukee, is about to fold its tent. Soulstice Theatre, founded over a decade ago in a tiny corner of an out-of-the-way building in St. Francis, has apparently cancelled its 2017 season amid discussions at the board level about whether it can conceivably continue to produce plays.

