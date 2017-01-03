Soulstice Theatre closing would eliminate opportunities for young actors
There has been no formal announcement yet, but it appears as if another theater company that provides work for young actors and directors in Milwaukee, is about to fold its tent. Soulstice Theatre, founded over a decade ago in a tiny corner of an out-of-the-way building in St. Francis, has apparently cancelled its 2017 season amid discussions at the board level about whether it can conceivably continue to produce plays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|1 hr
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|15 hr
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Mon
|Next
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Dec 29
|debbyasaus
|17
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC