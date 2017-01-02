Somali refugee in Milwaukee self-publishes book on life, ordeal
Somali refugee in Milwaukee self-publishes book on life, ordeal Teenager Zeynab Ali also wants to help her adopted city thrive. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iXw59q Zeynab Ali, 18, presents the annual 2016 "Youth Leader Award" for Safe & Sound, a crime prevention group in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attempted Carjacking
|15 hr
|Next
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|Semper Fi
|8
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Dec 29
|debbyasaus
|17
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Dec 26
|Eye full
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC