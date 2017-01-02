Somali refugee in Milwaukee self-publishes book on life, ordeal Teenager Zeynab Ali also wants to help her adopted city thrive. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iXw59q Zeynab Ali, 18, presents the annual 2016 "Youth Leader Award" for Safe & Sound, a crime prevention group in Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.