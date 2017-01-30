Social cohesion in Amani contributes ...

Social cohesion in Amani contributes to decreased crime

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

In October 2016, James Brown, 82, a minister and 40-year resident of Amani, waited for more than 12 hours to testify against All Star Foods, a corner store less than a block from his home, at a Common Council license hearing. The store, located at 27th and Burleigh streets, allegedly sold tobacco and alcohol to minors, maintained unsanitary conditions and looked the other way when a young girl was trafficked out of the building's basement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... 23 hr Solarman 1
News US life expectancy falls Sun F U Mo Fos 29
Line cook salaries Jan 28 Linecook 1
Inaugeration Jan 28 Gruesome 3
News Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio... Jan 28 Gruesome 3
News Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare Jan 24 spud 3
Rosie Odoald Jan 24 Bida 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC