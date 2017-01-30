Social cohesion in Amani contributes to decreased crime
In October 2016, James Brown, 82, a minister and 40-year resident of Amani, waited for more than 12 hours to testify against All Star Foods, a corner store less than a block from his home, at a Common Council license hearing. The store, located at 27th and Burleigh streets, allegedly sold tobacco and alcohol to minors, maintained unsanitary conditions and looked the other way when a young girl was trafficked out of the building's basement.
