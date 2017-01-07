"Sneak Thief of Sight" Threatens Blac...

"Sneak Thief of Sight" Threatens Black Community

11 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

When undetected and untreated, glaucoma can cause a gradual "tunneling" of vision that progresses unnoticed until permanent sight loss occurs. Glaucoma is known as the "Sneak Thief of Sight" because the most common type is painless and progresses so slowly that most people don't notice symptoms for years-until severe permanent damage has already occurred.

Milwaukee, WI

