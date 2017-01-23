Sixth annual SoundBites promises memorable tastes and tunes
Milwaukee's hottest chefs, some from the city's newest restaurants, and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee DJs will serve up one-of- a-kind music-and-food pairings at the station's sixth annual SoundBites fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 9 at the Iron Horse Hotel. SoundBites lets food and music lovers savor unique pairings at 13 tasting and listening stations.
