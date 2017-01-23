Sixth annual SoundBites promises memo...

Sixth annual SoundBites promises memorable tastes and tunes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Milwaukee's hottest chefs, some from the city's newest restaurants, and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee DJs will serve up one-of- a-kind music-and-food pairings at the station's sixth annual SoundBites fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 9 at the Iron Horse Hotel. SoundBites lets food and music lovers savor unique pairings at 13 tasting and listening stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 5 hr Bad Bob 23
News Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare 19 hr spud 3
News Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio... 23 hr Gruesome 2
Rosie Odoald 23 hr Bida 1
The Packers Sun The truth 1
Inaugeration Jan 21 Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 20 maryjane12 24
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,230,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC