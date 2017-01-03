Sherman Park Home Program Draws Crowd

Sherman Park Home Program Draws Crowd

Several hundred people packed City Hall on Monday to hear more about a new program aimed at encouraging people to buy and rehabilitate foreclosed homes in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. The $1 million program will subsidize the renovation of 100 tax-foreclosed homes.

