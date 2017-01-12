Sheriff Clarke: Milwaukee Police Chief Flynn & Mayor Barrett Are Anti-Gun Zealots
On Thursday, Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke stuck it to his city's Police Chief, Ed Flynn, and mayor, Tom Barrett, for their unfounded attacks on law-abiding gun owners. "[Flynn] straight up lied," Clarke said on NRATV's "Stinchfield," referring to the inept Police Chief's baseless claims that concealed-carry permit holders were responsible for Milwaukee's rising crime rates.
