Sen. Taylor blasts MOU targeting Sherman Park funding
State Senator Lena C. Taylor criticized the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and the State of Wisconsin. The agreement gave the city broad authority to spend $2 million in nearly any way it sees fit.
