Rockford's Blue Water Grill aims to c...

Rockford's Blue Water Grill aims to contribute to Bronzeville revival

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

A veteran Milwaukee chef is at the helm of a new Bronzeville restaurant slated for a late spring opening at 2368 N Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in the former home of Ja'Stacy Restaurant. Chef and owner James Garner is behind the venture, which will be called Rockford's Blue Water Grill, a name derived from both a tongue-in-cheek reference to the "The Rockford Files" television show, along with a nod to the clear blue waters of the Hawaiian islands, where he lived for just over five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 11 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 17 hr joefinn 21
Space Aliens Mon Crazed 2
News US life expectancy falls Jan 8 Semper Fi 11
Taxes Jan 7 Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Jan 7 Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC