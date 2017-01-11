Rockford's Blue Water Grill aims to contribute to Bronzeville revival

A veteran Milwaukee chef is at the helm of a new Bronzeville restaurant slated for a late spring opening at 2368 N Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in the former home of Ja'Stacy Restaurant. Chef and owner James Garner is behind the venture, which will be called Rockford's Blue Water Grill, a name derived from both a tongue-in-cheek reference to the "The Rockford Files" television show, along with a nod to the clear blue waters of the Hawaiian islands, where he lived for just over five years.

