Remembering Adonis Ames, Milwaukee's elastic man
John A. Krause bent over backward to become famous and paid for it by dying before he was 30 years old. More than a century ago, Krause also bent himself into an assortment of other seemingly impossible configurations as "Adonis Ames The Original and World Noted Flexible Marvel in His Sensational and Picturesque Elastic Productions."
