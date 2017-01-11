Red Cross sees record fires in the fi...

Red Cross sees record fires in the first days of 2017

In the first 11 days of 2017, volunteers have helped more than 200 people at 34 different fires. The organization provides food, clothes, medical assistance and housing help for people who are left homeless or struggling after a fire, but each response comes with a big cost.

