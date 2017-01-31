Recycled Percussian Tickets On Sale Friday at Marcus Center
Legendary New Hampshire-born junk rock band RECYCLED PERCUSSION is coming to Milwaukee, Saturday, May 6 at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm for two shows only. Tickets start at just $45 and are on sale this Friday, February 3 and are available in person at the Marcus Center Box Office , by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com .
