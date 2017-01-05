Pulitzer Winner DISGRACED Starts with...

Pulitzer Winner DISGRACED Starts with a Bang This Month at Milwaukee Rep

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Disgraced, written by one of the most in-demand playwrights of today Rep Associate Artist Ayad Akhtar in the Quadracci Powerhouse beginning January 17 through February 12. According to American Theater Magazine, Disgraced was the most produced play around the country in the 2015/16 Season, and now for the first time it makes a homecoming to Milwaukee, the hometown of playwright Ayad Akhtar . Disgraced portrays an unexpected clash of cultures proving cataclysmic when Amir, a successful Pakistani-American lawyer, and his wife host a dinner party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Customer service Wed Rick Marino 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Wed johnnyb 18
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Tue Deispicable 4
News US life expectancy falls Jan 3 Next 9
Attempted Carjacking Jan 2 Next 1
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... Dec 27 NextDetroit 3
Stingray Dec 24 rtoo 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,637 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC