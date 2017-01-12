Public Space Design Winner To Begin Construction in Milwaukee's Harbor This Summer
Ayres Associates's Slosh Park has been named winner of Harbor District, Inc.'s Take Me to the River Design Competition. According to the selection committee, the Quorum project was selected for its "elements that would make for an interesting and engaging space" as well as for "most effectively balanc[ing] several [of the project's] goals."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Space Aliens
|12 hr
|Crazed
|3
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|14 hr
|Sparks1567
|45
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Wed
|joefinn
|21
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 8
|Semper Fi
|11
|Taxes
|Jan 7
|Taxed Silly
|1
|Customer service
|Jan 7
|Deispicable
|2
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC