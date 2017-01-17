Portland filmmaker explores 'Slender ...

Portland filmmaker explores 'Slender Man Stabbing' of 12-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oregonian

Portland-based filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky's latest documentary, "Beware the Slenderman," examines the stabbing of a 12-year-old girl, an attack inspired by an internet character, and its aftermath. The film debuts on HBO Jan. 23. On May 31, 2014, in a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a 12-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds was found lying on a sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 13 hr Happy Holidays 21
The Packers 16 hr The truth 1
Inaugeration Sat Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 20 maryjane12 24
Dumbocrats Jan 18 Hilda 1
Taxes Jan 17 Taxed 3
Space Aliens Jan 17 Greenie 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,174,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC