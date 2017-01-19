Police chase in Milwaukee ends in fatal crash
A police chase in Milwaukee has ended with a fatal crash. It happened at an intersection early Thursday morning when a van being chased by police ran a red light and collided with a semi, causing the rig to roll over.
