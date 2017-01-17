Plea deal reached in killing of 13-ye...

Plea deal reached in killing of 13-year-old girl in 1982

Lawyers worked out a plea deal Tuesday in the case of a man charged with killing a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl in 1982. Jose E. Ferreira Jr., 51, pleaded not guilty in 2015 to second-degree homicide in the death of Carrie Ann Jopek after confessing to detectives, a crisis line counselor, WISN-TV and his wife.

