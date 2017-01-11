Plane carrying Miami Heat skids on ta...

Plane carrying Miami Heat skids on taxiway in Milwaukee

A charter flight carrying the NBA's Miami Heat basketball team slid on a taxiway after it landed at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, WISN reported. However, the plane stayed on the pavement as it taxied toward the terminal, and team officials said nobody was hurt.

