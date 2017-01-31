Pitch Project fair celebrates the art of the book

Now more than ever having reached a low point in the cycle of independent bookselling, in terms of the number of bookshops making important work available The Pitch Project Artist Book Fair is an exciting development. Co-organized by a pair of artists Sonja Thomsen and Grant Gill the fair coincides with Mariela Sancari's " Moiss/Landscape " photography exhibition and Sue Lawton's " Archetypes & Iterations " at The Pitch Project, 706 S. 5th St. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the hive of artists 20 studios are located in The Pitch Project, which also has a gallery hosts the fair, with artists' books, catalogs, monographs, periodicals and 'zines from more than two dozen indie presses, artists, universities and collectives from 10 cities.

