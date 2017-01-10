Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Downgra...

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 6 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 12 hr joefinn 21
Space Aliens Mon Crazed 2
News US life expectancy falls Jan 8 Semper Fi 11
Taxes Jan 7 Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Jan 7 Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC