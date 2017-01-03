Pfister Hotel announces Artist-in-Res...

Pfister Hotel announces Artist-in-Residence finalists

The finalists' work will be on display at Gallerie M at the InterContinental Milwaukee , beginning on Gallery Night, Friday, Jan. 20 through mid-February for the public voting portion of the selection process. Once selected, the artist, chosen by a juried committee , would serve as the 9th Artist in Residence at the Pfister.

