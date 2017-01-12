Parents Defend Daughter Accused in 'S...

Parents Defend Daughter Accused in 'Slender Man' Stabbing as Trial Approaches

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

The parents of Anissa Weier, one of two 12-year-old girls who allegedly stabbed another girl 19 times in an effort to impress fictional internet character "Slender Man," said Monday they were as shocked by the 2014 attack as everyone else. "It was really kind of surreal from the time I got the phone call," Bill Weier, Anissa's father, told Good Morning America Monday of his reaction to news of his daughter's alleged connection to the incident in the woods of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 4 hr fatale 17
looking for info on MistrissMegan 16 hr Diva 2
News Sperb, Eugene R. 'Gene' (Jan '10) 23 hr lance kuester 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 14 chris 23
Space Aliens Jan 12 Crazed 3
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
Taxes Jan 7 Taxed Silly 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,397 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC