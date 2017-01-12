Parents Defend Daughter Accused in 'Slender Man' Stabbing as Trial Approaches

The parents of Anissa Weier, one of two 12-year-old girls who allegedly stabbed another girl 19 times in an effort to impress fictional internet character "Slender Man," said Monday they were as shocked by the 2014 attack as everyone else. "It was really kind of surreal from the time I got the phone call," Bill Weier, Anissa's father, told Good Morning America Monday of his reaction to news of his daughter's alleged connection to the incident in the woods of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, suburb.

