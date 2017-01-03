On the Burger Trail: In search of Mil...

On the Burger Trail: In search of Milwaukee's best burgers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Is it a smashed burger? Or a loosely packed patty? Is it oozing with melted cheese? Topped with tomatoes and lettuce? Flavored with ketchup? Mustard? Mayo? The works? After all, burgers tend to be a bit like pizza. If you're hungry, just about any burger will go down the hatch just fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Customer service Jan 4 Rick Marino 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 4 johnnyb 18
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
News US life expectancy falls Jan 3 Next 9
Attempted Carjacking Jan 2 Next 1
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Dec 30 TRUMP a PUPPET 29
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... Dec 27 NextDetroit 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,433 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,738

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC