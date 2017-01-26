On the Burger Trail: Hooligan's Super Bar
In this series, we'll be hiking the burger trail to find the latest, greatest and most delicious burgers in Milwaukee. for an explanation of the criteria used to rate each burger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Line cook salaries
|1 hr
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|4 hr
|Gruesome
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|4 hr
|Gruesome
|3
|US life expectancy falls
|4 hr
|Gruesome
|27
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
|The Packers
|Jan 22
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC