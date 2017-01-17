On Jan. 26, come out to "Shrink-n-Drink" for a cause with Dorsey Levens
Last summer, on July 3rd, Adam Craig dove into shallow water in Madison's Lake Monona, breaking his neck and severely damaging his spinal cord. With this kind of injury, the costs are astronomical typically more than $1 million in the first year, with subsequent annual expenses around $185,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|13 hr
|fatale
|19
|Taxes
|22 hr
|Taxed
|3
|Space Aliens
|22 hr
|Greenie
|4
|tax hell
|22 hr
|Overtaxed
|1
|looking for info on MistrissMegan
|Mon
|Diva
|2
|Sperb, Eugene R. 'Gene' (Jan '10)
|Sun
|lance kuester
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 14
|chris
|23
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC