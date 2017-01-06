Obama: People Don't Like Obamacare Because They Want Berniecare
U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks about health insurance marketplace enrollments and the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst The American people are not upset about the various problems Obamacare imposes upon them, Obama told Vox on Facebook Live Friday, adding that their distaste simply reflects a preference for healthcare reform closer what Sen. Bernie Sanders proposes.
