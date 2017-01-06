Obama: People Don't Like Obamacare Be...

Obama: People Don't Like Obamacare Because They Want Berniecare

10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks about health insurance marketplace enrollments and the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst The American people are not upset about the various problems Obamacare imposes upon them, Obama told Vox on Facebook Live Friday, adding that their distaste simply reflects a preference for healthcare reform closer what Sen. Bernie Sanders proposes.

