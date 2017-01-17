Notre Dame convent created a "city un...

Notre Dame convent created a "city unto itself" in Milwaukee

Would you believe a massive Gothic convent once stood on Milwaukee and Ogden Streets, where nuns gathered around goldfish-filled fountains in elaborate storybook gardens, shady groves and stone grottos? For 109 years, this intersection was home to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, who built the oldest of six North American provinces of Notre Dame from this location. It all began with Mother Mary Caroline Friess, who arrived in Milwaukee in 1851.

