'Not guilty' plea in Snapchat beating Thursday, January 5
MILWAUKEE, WI The 20-year-old accused of beating a man to death last month and posting the crime on the victim's Snapchat account is pleading not guilty. But Devin Katzfey's own brother says he was the "primary aggressor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|Wed
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Wed
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Tue
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 3
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC