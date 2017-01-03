'Not guilty' plea in Snapchat beating...

'Not guilty' plea in Snapchat beating Thursday, January 5

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

MILWAUKEE, WI The 20-year-old accused of beating a man to death last month and posting the crime on the victim's Snapchat account is pleading not guilty. But Devin Katzfey's own brother says he was the "primary aggressor."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Customer service Wed Rick Marino 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Wed johnnyb 18
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Tue Deispicable 4
News US life expectancy falls Jan 3 Next 9
Attempted Carjacking Jan 2 Next 1
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Dec 30 TRUMP a PUPPET 29
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... Dec 27 NextDetroit 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,042 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC