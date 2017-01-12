No injuries after Miami Heat plane slides on icy Milwaukee runway in minor incident
After landing, the Heat's airplane slid on an icy runway while taxiing Wednesday at approximately 10:20 p.m. at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport. There were no injuries and everybody was able to deplane.
