News briefs: Meth lab ignites, burning woman
A woman was seriously injured and a man arrested after an alleged methamphetamine cooking operation ignited inside a Lake Geneva hotel room early Monday. According to Lake Geneva Police, a fire alarm sounded at The Cove, 111 Center St., at 3:14 a.m. About the same time, there was a report of a woman yelling for help at the nearby Mill Creek Hotel, 123 Center St. Upon arrival, officers learned that a methamphetamine cooking operation had ignited in a room in The Cove, and the woman was burned, running to the Mill Creek Hotel for help.
