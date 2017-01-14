New York Peace Activist Inspires Milw...

New York Peace Activist Inspires Milwaukeeans to "Cure Violence"

With Milwaukee's skyrocketing homicide rate, there was no better time to hear about possible strategies to reduce violence than with the start of the New Year. On Fri, Jan 7, Erica Ford, CEO of LIFE Camp, spoke about how she specializes in keeping young people, ages 16-24, out of the criminal justice system.

