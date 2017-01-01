New Yeara s shooting at Milwaukee nightclub kills 1
Milwaukee police are searching for suspects after a New Year's shooting at a nightclub killed one person, a violent start after a year that saw nearly 150 homicides in the city. WITI-TV reports the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at Dee's Elegance Bar & Grill on Milwaukee's northwest side.
