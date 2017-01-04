New Video: Milwaukee lion mystery res...

New Video: Milwaukee lion mystery resurfaces

Read more: WAOW

New Year's Day security video of a what appears to be a large animal walking through a backyard has rekindled talk of the "Milwaukee Lion" that captured the city's attention more than a year ago. The security system sent an alert to resident Isaiah Hair's phone that something was moving in his backyard near North 41st Street and West Capitol Drive during the morning hours of Jan. 1. He checked the footage and was shocked by what he saw.

