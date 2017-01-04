New Video: Milwaukee lion mystery resurfaces
New Year's Day security video of a what appears to be a large animal walking through a backyard has rekindled talk of the "Milwaukee Lion" that captured the city's attention more than a year ago. The security system sent an alert to resident Isaiah Hair's phone that something was moving in his backyard near North 41st Street and West Capitol Drive during the morning hours of Jan. 1. He checked the footage and was shocked by what he saw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|5 hr
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|23 hr
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Tue
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC