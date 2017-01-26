New Heritage Dairy Center takes shape...

New Heritage Dairy Center takes shape in Plymouth, WI

17 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Downtown Plymouth, Wisconsin will be getting a number of upgrades over the next year. One is a brand new Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center which will be located at 133 E. Mill St. The project will be undertaken in partnership with Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc., who will also be spearheading renovations this spring at the iconic Mars Cheese Castle .

