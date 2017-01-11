New EP releases Gatewood's grief and ...

New EP releases Gatewood's grief and ceases music hiatus

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Lisa Gatewood, a Milwaukee musician who recently released an EP called "When It's The End, You Feel It In Your Bones," possesses a wit and warmth in person and a comforting melancholy in her music that is fresh yet familiar. I met Gatewood for an interview at the Irish Pub and she had arrived a bit early and was already drinking a cider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 6 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 12 hr joefinn 21
Space Aliens Mon Crazed 2
News US life expectancy falls Jan 8 Semper Fi 11
Taxes Jan 7 Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Jan 7 Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC