'My heart sank': Woman sees photo of group posing with her stolen car on Facebook

11 hrs ago

A Milwaukee woman looking for her stolen vehicle said she asked for help finding it on Facebook, and was sickened to find a photo of a group brazenly posing with her car. "My heart sank," the woman, identified only by her first name, Michelle, told WITI-TV.

