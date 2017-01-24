'My heart sank': Woman sees photo of group posing with her stolen car on Facebook
A Milwaukee woman looking for her stolen vehicle said she asked for help finding it on Facebook, and was sickened to find a photo of a group brazenly posing with her car. "My heart sank," the woman, identified only by her first name, Michelle, told WITI-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|13 hr
|Bad Bob
|23
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Tue
|spud
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Tue
|Gruesome
|2
|Rosie Odoald
|Tue
|Bida
|1
|The Packers
|Sun
|The truth
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|maryjane12
|24
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC