More upgrades on the way for Mars Cheese Castle

18 hrs ago

Since 1947, the Mars Cheese Castle at 2800 W. Frontage Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin has been an iconic cheese-themed destination. And thanks to a partnership with Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc. it will undergo additional renovations which are expected to be completed by June of 2017.

