More upgrades on the way for Mars Cheese Castle
Since 1947, the Mars Cheese Castle at 2800 W. Frontage Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin has been an iconic cheese-themed destination. And thanks to a partnership with Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc. it will undergo additional renovations which are expected to be completed by June of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|20 hr
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Sat
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|Sat
|Gruesome
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Sat
|Gruesome
|3
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC