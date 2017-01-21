Montessori schools popularity growing in Wisconsin
La Crosse's 3rd annual Montessori Conference was held Saturday amidst the Montessori educational style's rising popularity in Wisconsin. In an article from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the director for the National Center of Montessori in the Public Sector said Wisconsin was becoming a hotbed for growth in Montessori education.
