Milwaukee's hottest neighborhood?

Milwaukee's hottest neighborhood?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

This week, Redfin, a real estate brokerage company, released a list of the nation's hottest neighborhoods , based on page views and favorites on its web site. The overall winner was Oakland's Bushrod, on that city's north side, which includes a huge park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 11 hr maryjane12 24
Inaugeration Thu Hilda 1
Dumbocrats Jan 18 Hilda 1
News US life expectancy falls Jan 17 fatale 19
Taxes Jan 17 Taxed 3
Space Aliens Jan 17 Greenie 4
tax hell Jan 17 Overtaxed 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,107,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC