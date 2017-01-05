Milwaukee zoo hand raises Amur tiger cub to save its life

The zookeepers at the Milwaukee County Zoo are hand-raising a lone Amur tiger cub - an unusual undertaking only done in order to save the cub's life. Vets and zookeepers had to give special one-on-one care to then-10-pound cub named Kashtan after he developed an infection that killed one of his three sisters.

