Milwaukee zoo hand raises Amur tiger cub to save its life
The zookeepers at the Milwaukee County Zoo are hand-raising a lone Amur tiger cub - an unusual undertaking only done in order to save the cub's life. Vets and zookeepers had to give special one-on-one care to then-10-pound cub named Kashtan after he developed an infection that killed one of his three sisters.
