Milwaukee woman found dead in home with no heat
Lawmakers will act this year on bills not simply repealing President Barack Obama's health care law but replacing it as we The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy will be done Friday on the body of a 48-year-old woman found dead in a home on the city's north side by family members. Zondra Strong's brother, Timothy Nash, says his sister's home didn't have heat and the pipes were frozen.
