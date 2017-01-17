Milwaukee Talks: WISN meteorologist J...

Milwaukee Talks: WISN meteorologist Jeremy Nelson

Read more: OnMilwaukee

Last week, we sat down with WISN meteorologist Jeremy Nelson for a Milwaukee Talks interview as he prepared to say goodbye to Brew City. After more than seven years on the air in Milwaukee plus more time in TV in Madison, where he graduated from the University of Wisconsin Nelson's last day on air here, before leaving for a job as chief meteorologist at Channel 12's sister station WJCL in Savannah, Georgia, is Friday.

