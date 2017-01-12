Milwaukee Sold 502 Foreclosed Properties in 2016
"We're obviously very pleased with that," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "You can see that we're taking a very aggressive approach to trying to get these homes back in circulation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|5 hr
|fatale
|13
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|carlj
|22
|Space Aliens
|Thu
|Crazed
|3
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|Taxes
|Jan 7
|Taxed Silly
|1
|Customer service
|Jan 7
|Deispicable
|2
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC