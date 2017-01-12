Milwaukee Sold 502 Foreclosed Propert...

Milwaukee Sold 502 Foreclosed Properties in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: National Mortgage News

"We're obviously very pleased with that," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. "You can see that we're taking a very aggressive approach to trying to get these homes back in circulation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 5 hr fatale 13
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 19 hr carlj 22
Space Aliens Thu Crazed 3
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
Taxes Jan 7 Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Jan 7 Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC