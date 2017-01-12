Milwaukee Harbor Public Space Design Winner Annouced, Construction To Begin This Summer
According to the selection committee, Quorum's Slosh Park project was selected for its "elements that would make for an interesting and engaging space" as well as for "most effectively balanc[ing] several [of the project's] goals." Though Milwaukee's harbor remains active, much of the 1,000 acres that stretch south of the Third Ward and north to Bay View is blighted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
