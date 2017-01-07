Milwaukee Domes Repair and Replacemen...

Milwaukee Domes Repair and Replacement Options Require Public Input

The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, or the "Three Domes" have been under the public eye a lot during the past year. From a temporary closing in February to the official grand reopening this past December, Milwaukee area residents are left wondering "where do we go from here?" regarding the landmark's future.

