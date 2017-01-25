Milwaukee County Sheriff Clarke being investigated
A harassment complaint against Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has been turned over to the county audit division for investigation. Last week , a 24-year-old Milwaukee resident claimed Clarke had deputies question him for 15 minutes because he shook his head at him while boarding a plane.
