Milwaukee County Sheriff Clarke being...

Milwaukee County Sheriff Clarke being investigated

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A harassment complaint against Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has been turned over to the county audit division for investigation. Last week , a 24-year-old Milwaukee resident claimed Clarke had deputies question him for 15 minutes because he shook his head at him while boarding a plane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Tue Bad Bob 23
News Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare Tue spud 3
News Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio... Tue Gruesome 2
Rosie Odoald Tue Bida 1
The Packers Jan 22 The truth 1
Inaugeration Jan 21 Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 20 maryjane12 24
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,846 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC